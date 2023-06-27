Hacking

The House of Commons Defence committee calls on the Trudeau government to impose sanctions on individuals and organizations that engage in “disinformation” campaigns targeting Canadians.

The committee has released a new report urging the implementation of stronger cybersecurity measures because of the growing threat of disinformation and foreign influence campaigns conducted by China, Russia, and other hostile entities.

Left Coast
Left Coast

What a joke . . . the greatest source of "Disinformation" today in Canada are WEF Soldiers Justin & Jugmeet & their lyin followers including the Legacy now Govt supported Media in Canada.

We had 3 years of Lies during the Covid Plandemic which led to the deaths of 1000s of Canadians . . . mostly Pensioners. I suspect that was the "Plan" . . .

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The greatest source of disinformation in this country comes from the government. If you don’t believe me, just spend 5 minutes watching question period in the HoC. It should really be on the comedy network because it is a complete joke, the politicians have immunity while in the house, so the blatant lies are tossed about almost as easily as our tax dollars are wasted, lies by omission occur seconds apart, and simple questions are never answered. This Government wants to limit what little real truthful information we receive now, to nothing, they want to corner the market on disinformation(really, when did we stop calling it lies?) so they can herd us like sheep.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

God help us.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The greatest threat of disinformation that Canadians face today is from the federal Liberal government. We must grant no more power to these pathetic excuses for leaders. Rather, let’s send the whole lot of them to North Korea where they can enjoy the policies that they espouse.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Start with the CBC, Global, CTV and the Star...

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]100%

Fortis Liber
Fortis Liber

Remember the USA Patriot Act? "It will never be used against US citizens...."

What was the act used against.... US citizens.

The cover of "foreign" disinformation laws will be used against us, not them.

eldon628
eldon628

So when truth becomes dis information according to our ever increasing authoritarian government .

It will be Canadians who suffer not China or Russia. This government has no problem with turning on its own citizens.

Raz
Raz

AKA cutting Canadians off from the rest of the world just like N Korea and China.

