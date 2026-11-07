News

MPs push crackdown on sports betting ads as gambling takes over Canadian broadcasts

Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.
Sports betting ads appear everywhere, including on this billboard at BMO Field in Toronto.Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Crtc
Health Canada
Sports Betting
Marjorie Michel
Bill S-211
Ned Kuruc
Fares Al Soud
John Clare