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MPs raise conflict of interest concerns over corporate-paid staff at federal Major Projects Office

Dawn Farrell, chief executive of Canada’s Major Projects Office.
Dawn Farrell, chief executive of Canada’s Major Projects Office.Image courtesy of the Government of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Ethics Commissioner
Branden Leslie
Dawn Farrell
Major Projects Office
David Bexte
Patric Bonin
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Western Standard
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