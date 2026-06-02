News

MPs reject Conservative bid to block CRTC streaming fee hike on Netflix and Disney+

Netflix’s record revenue and price hikes portend an economic crash warns economist.
Netflix’s record revenue and price hikes portend an economic crash warns economist.Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Netflix
Crtc
Corus
Rachael Thomas
Kevin Lamoureux
Martin Champoux
Disney +
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news