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MPs say use of ‘Canada Strong’ slogan in federal ads may breach rules on partisan spending

Prime Minister Mark Carney
Prime Minister Mark CarneyCourtesy the Liberal Party of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Treasury Board
Privy Council Office
Jeremy Patzer
Kelly Mccauley
Vince Gasparro
Marie-Helene Gaudreau
Canada Strong
Matthew Shea
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