MPs set for another big pay hike as taxpayers push back

Members of Parliament are in line for another automatic pay raise on April 1, with new estimates showing increases ranging from $8,800 to $17,600, sparking renewed criticism from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.The federation is calling on all MPs to block the hike, arguing politicians should show restraint as Canadians grapple with rising costs and mounting government debt.“Taxpayers are disgusted by the automatic pay raise culture in Ottawa and we expect our politicians to show leadership by saying ‘no’ to another helping of taxpayer cash,” said CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano. He pointed to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s call for Canadians to brace for “sacrifices,” saying MPs should start by freezing their own salaries.A backbench MP currently earns $209,800 a year, while ministers collect $309,700 and the prime minister receives $419,600. MPs receive pay increases automatically every April 1, tied to government wage data.Although final figures have not been released, the CTF estimates salaries will rise by about 4.2% this year. .Based on that figure, backbench MPs would receive an extra $8,800, ministers about $13,000 and the prime minister roughly $17,600.If the increase goes ahead, backbench MPs would earn an estimated $218,600 annually, ministers $322,700 and the prime minister $437,200.Public opposition remains strong. Leger polling shows 79% of Canadians opposed MP pay raises in 2025, following opposition of 80% in both 2024 and 2023, and 79% in 2022.“Canadians need MPs who will be champions for taxpayers and demand an end to these pay raises, because when politicians pad their pockets, bureaucrats demand more money too,” Terrazzano said. He added that real leadership would mean cutting MP pay, or at minimum freezing increases until Ottawa stops borrowing and starts paying down the debt.The federal government previously suspended automatic MP pay raises between 2010 and 2013, a move the taxpayers’ group says should be repeated.