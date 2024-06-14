News

MPs to launch months-long review of capital gains tax hike proposal

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
Jasraj Singh Hallan
capital gains tax

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news