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MPs told Cuban prisoners survive on 300 calories a day as regime repression worsens

An image of Communist revolutionary and regime executioner Che Gueverra adorns the side of the Ministry of the Interior in Havana. \
An image of Communist revolutionary and regime executioner Che Gueverra adorns the side of the Ministry of the Interior in Havana. \
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Cdnpoli
Cuba
Tamara Kronis
Prisoners Defenders
Javier Larrondo
Cuban Observatory of Human Rights
Alejandro Gonzalez
Canadian Network on Cuba
Samantha Hislop
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