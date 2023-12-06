MPs told to ban port strikes

Automakers and the Government of Alberta on Tuesday asked MPs to consider implementing a federal ban on strikes by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union at ports.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Union president cautioned the Commons Trade committee that such an action would be unconstitutional.“Supply chain disruptions are occurring with regularity and with each incident, business is burdened with the cost,” testified Brian Kingston, CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association. He said that Parliament should “add trade infrastructure to the listing of national critical infrastructure” shielded from strike action.The Trade committee is currently holding hearings about a 13-day strike that happened last July at the Port of Vancouver by the Longshore and Warehouse Union. This strike caused disruptions to around $10 billion worth of cargo.The department of transport put net economic losses at “between $750 million to $1 billion.”Kingston pointed out that the Port of Vancouver managed to handle 333,000 vehicles last year. This is equivalent to a quarter of all car and truck sales in Canada.“The Port of Vancouver is a key transit point for parts and finished vehicles produced and sold in Canada and across North America,” said Kingston.In 2022, Alberta Transport Minister Devin Dreeshen stated that provincial exporters sent $18 billion of products through the Ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.“Really, the country was held hostage in not being able to get products to market,” testified Dreeshen.“This isn’t a regular employer versus union type relationship. These are critical pieces of Canadian infrastructure that so many industries, so many workers across the country depend on.”Dreeshen said Parliament should “explore mechanisms that prevent costly labour disruptions in the transportation sector,” including amendments to the Canada Labour Code for federally regulated industries. “Canada cannot afford to have further disruptions to critical infrastructure such as Class One railways, ports and airports,” he said.Longshore and Warehouse Union National President Robert Ashton pointed to the July strike and partially blamed it on the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association, which relied on federal intervention.“Their idea of a path forward was a binding arbitration scenario which bypasses our Charter rights for free collective bargaining,” testified Ashton.“Our rights would be taken away. We wouldn’t be able to freely negotiate a collective agreement for terms and conditions that are appropriate for our industry. If that was to happen, you would see an absolute destruction of the relationship between the employers and the workers. That is something that can never happen.”The Union worked out a four-year agreement that included a 19.2% raise. Workers’ pay went up from $48.23 to $57.51 per hour. Additionally, they received a signing bonus of $1.48 per hour.“Collective bargaining is hard, 100%,” said Ashton. “But we have to be allowed to do it. We have to be able to make gains for our members.”“Workers are pissed off that the employing class will not share the profits they are making, will not give the working class the due they deserve for making those profits for their employers,” said Ashton. The strike was the longest since a 1972 disruption ended after 21 days with federal back-to-work legislation.MPs on the Trade committee are reviewing the Port of Vancouver dispute under the Canada Labour Code section 106, a “promotion of industrial peace” clause that permits “inquiries the Minister considers advisable regarding matters that may affect industrial relations.” Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan requested the inquiry last August 9.“Another dispute and disruption on that scale is still possible and that’s not good enough,” O’Regan said at the time. “The workers and businesses that depend on our ports deserve long-term solutions. They deserve answers.”