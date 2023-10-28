MPs upset with Governor General’s $8 million ‘barn'

The Commons Public Accounts committee decided this week to call federal officials to explain spending $8 million for a solar-powered warehouse at Rideau Hall.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this comes after another report urged Governor General Mary Simon to reduce spending on items such as Beef Wellington and silk jackets.“It is our obligation to ensure taxpayer dollars are wisely spent,” said Conservative MP Jake Stewart (Miramichi-Grand Lake, NB). “This includes reviewing who at the National Capital Commission and the Treasury Board approved $8 million for a barn at Rideau Hall.”Stewart called it “an egregious waste of taxpayers’ money considering the cost of living crisis” facing Canadian households. “The list of ridiculous spending keeps growing,” he said.The committee, by unanimous 10-0 vote, approved Stewart’s motion, “that given recent reports the National Capital Commission paid over $8 million to replace a barn at Rideau Hall, the committee a) undertake a study of one meeting on this seemingly imprudent spending especially given the cost of living crisis Canadians are facing and invite the National Capital Commission including CEO Tobi Nussbaum and Treasury Board and department of Public Works officials to testify on the matter; and b) report to the House.”On October 18, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation released Access to Information records that revealed the government spending $8,039,853 to construct the solar-powered warehouse known as "the barn."Federal managers described the structure as “the Government of Canada’s first zero carbon building” in Ottawa.The summons came after the Commons Government Operations committee released a report on October 4 criticizing the excessive spending by Governor General Mary Simon.The report Travel Expenditures Related to the Office of the Governor General’s Secretary Since 2014 demanded that Rideau Hall “publish an annual report on its activities on its website including its financial statements.”MPs were upset about the piecemeal disclosures regarding Governor General Simon's $1.17 million trip to Dubai in 2022.The expenses for in-flight catering totalled $93,118 and covered dishes such as Beef Wellington, fresh salmon and gourmet cakes.Simon was also faulted for charging $71,000 for limousine rides in Iceland, another $37,000 for a wardrobe including silk jackets and “hundreds of dollars spent on limes and lemons to be used as garnishes for drinks.”The budget for Rideau Hall last year amounted to $24.7 million.Simon showed “a complete lack of regard for taxpayers’ money,” Conservative MPs on the Government Operations committee wrote in a Supplementary Opinion.