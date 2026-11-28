CALGARY — Parliament’s heritage committee wants Ottawa to reserve a share of federal infrastructure funding for theatres and other arts venues. The recommendation comes as Canada faces a backlog of repairs to roads, bridges and utilities that a 2017 Finance Department report said could cost as much as $1 trillion.Blacklock’s Reporter reported that the Commons heritage committee made the recommendation in its report State of Creative and Performance Spaces Across Canada. MPs called on cabinet to “earmark a portion of its infrastructure funding for the arts and culture sector.”The committee cited a brief from the Canadian Opera Company that pointed to a City of Toronto study. .The study put the cultural sector’s contribution to Toronto’s economy at $8.4 billion, or 5% of the city’s GDP.A 2018 Statistics Canada survey found 20% of Canada’s roads were in poor or very poor condition, along with 12% of culverts, 10% of bridges and 9% of sidewalks.About 40% of roads were built before 2000. The survey put the average expected lifespan of roads at 28 to 30 years, depending on the type.“We did not ask for the dollar value,” Chris Johnston, then chief of special surveys at Statistics Canada, said at the time.“We asked municipalities and governments to rank the condition of their assets.”The committee’s recommendation follows the November 2 disclosure of a letter obtained under access-to-information legislation in which Minister Gregor Robertson asked the Canada Infrastructure Bank to explore funding for sports facilities.The letter named no arenas or stadiums.A June 12 memo prepared for the deputy minister ahead of a June 18 meeting with the bank’s board identified sports infrastructure as a priority and called for the bank to advise on proposals and consider funding them.