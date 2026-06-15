MPs urged to back used car tax cut bill

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging MPs to support a private member’s bill that would scrap federal sales taxes on used vehicle purchases.“Politicians shouldn’t be treating used Civics as their cash cows,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF federal director. “Removing sales taxes from all used vehicles is a simple way for the government to make life more affordable for people who are struggling the most and all MPs should support this bill.”Conservative MP Andrew Lawton introduced Bill C-285, the Used Car Tax Cut Act. The bill would eliminate federal sales taxes on all used vehicle sales.According to a Conservative announcement, the bill would save buyers $1,835 on the average used car purchased from a dealership and return $900 million a year to taxpayers.The CTF has long called on governments to stop charging sales taxes on used vehicles, arguing the practice amounts to double taxation since governments already collect tax when a vehicle is first sold new.The federation said passing Bill C-285 would help Canadians looking for more affordable second-hand vehicles.“Canadians already pay GST on new cars and taxing the car again every time it’s resold is double taxation and that’s wrong,” Terrazzano said. “Every MP who says they care about affordability has a simple way to prove it: Pass Bill C-285.”