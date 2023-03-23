The House of Commons passed a motion Thursday calling for a public inquiry into foreign election interference.
The motion overwhelmingly carried with 172 yeas and 49 nays.
Former Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON), who resigned from the Liberals on Wednesday evening over his alleged involvement with Chinese Communist agents, voted for the inquiry.
During Question Period, the government was asked more than 20 times by the opposition parties about Chinese election interference.
The NDP motion called on the government to vote on a report from the House Affairs committee to “launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system.”
All Liberal MPs on the House Affairs committee voted against sending the report to the House, but were outnumbered by opposition MPs.
The inquiry can call any witnesses from the government and political parties.
It can “investigate abuse of diaspora groups by hostile foreign governments.”
It has “the power to order and review all documents it deems necessary for this work, including documents related to national security.”
The motion was put forward by NDP MP Peter Julian (New Westminster, BC).
The Trudeau government has resisted a public inquiry and suggested that the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency are more appropriate review bodies for foreign election interference.
Trudeau appointed David Johnston, former governor general, as an "independent special rapporteur on foreign interference.”
However, opposition parties have resisted Johnston's involvement because of his close ties to the Trudeau family and the Trudeau Foundation.
