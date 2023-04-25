Justin Trudeau - blue background
In a Commons Public Accounts committee meeting, MPs decided to hold hearings about the Trudeau Foundation. MPs also voted 10-0 to have the Canada Revenue Agency review the fund.

Canada Revenue Agency

“It is a Foundation supported by public funds,” said New Democrat MP Blake Desjarlais (Edmonton Griesbach, AB). 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

