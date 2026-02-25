MPs warn $2.04 billion in Canada Post loans may never be repaid

Opposition MPs are raising doubts that taxpayers will ever recover $2.04 billion in emergency loans handed to Canada Post, warning the cash injections could ultimately be written off.Blacklock's Reporter says the concern surfaced at the Commons government operations committee, where Conservative MP Kelly McCauley said repayment of the credits approved by cabinet over a 13-month period appears unlikely.“It’s two billion dollars that taxpayers are going to write off,” said McCauley, who chairs the committee. “Taxpayers are not going to see that money.”Cabinet approved the $2.04 billion in loans to keep mail service running as the Crown corporation struggled with mounting losses. Carrie Chisholm, vice-president of product management at Canada Post, told MPs the funding was necessary to keep the postal service solvent.“Since 2018 Canada Post has incurred more than $5.5 billion in operating losses,” Chisholm testified. She added that last year alone the corporation required an initial $1 billion cash infusion “to simply stay afloat,” though that funding proved insufficient amid ongoing labour uncertainty throughout 2025.Conservative MP Harb Gill pressed for details on how and when the loans would be repaid.“What confidence can Canadians reasonably have that either of the loans will be repaid?” Gill asked. “Do you have any timelines of when the loans will be repaid? How long will it take to repay the two billion dollars?”.Gill also requested that the loan agreements be tabled before committee. Chisholm replied she would “take it away and ask.”“These are repayable loans where we as the corporation do not want to continue to be reliant on taxpayer funding,” Chisholm said, adding the post office must return to financial sustainability before it can begin repaying the debt. She acknowledged there is currently no timeline for implementing a broader “transformational plan” aimed at restoring profitability.The loans follow years of red ink and come alongside proposed structural changes approved by cabinet last Sept. 25. Those measures include repealing daily mail delivery guarantees, eliminating doorstep delivery in favour of mandatory community mailboxes and lifting a 1994 moratorium on rural post office closures. None of the changes have yet taken effect.Public Works Minister Joel Lightbound defended the direction last fall, telling the same committee that the reforms were overdue.“In hindsight, if you look back, I think these changes were warranted in many instances,” Lightbound said. “I think it’s good that we are moving forward now and I am glad I am part of a government that is willing to make difficult decisions, show political courage and move forward with these changes we’ve announced.”