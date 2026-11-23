CALGARY — A bid by Prime Minister Mark Carney to get major energy projects approved within a year could leave pipeline and power line proposals tied up in court for years, MPs warned Friday after a federal official confirmed the government would limit how much extra time it allows for aboriginal consultation.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the exchange at a Commons committee studying Bill C-39. The bill would require reviews of major projects such as new pipelines and power lines over 300 kilometres to wrap up within a year. Section 186.6 says an extension for aboriginal consultation “is not to exceed 90 days.”“The government actually baked in a 90-day cap on duty to consult?” asked Conservative MP Branden Leslie (Portage-Lisgar, Manitoba).“Correct,” replied Carolyn Pharand, senior policy director at the Department of Natural Resources..MORGAN: Land acknowledgements are performative virtue signalling – even indigenous people are tired of them.Bloc Québécois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie (Joliette-Manawan, Quebec) said First Nations had already told MPs they would challenge the measure. “First Nations have told us they will challenge it before the courts and they will win,” he said.NDP MP Leah Gazan (Winnipeg Centre) said First Nations had warned the deadlines could undermine the Crown’s ability to obtain their free, prior and informed consent.“Right now, as we see in real time, we are building a pipeline to the courts,” said Gazan.Attorney General Sean Fraser earlier told reporters First Nations had no blanket veto over major energy projects. He later apologized after the Assembly of First Nations objected, saying he had never intended to portray aboriginal people as opposed to development.The duty to consult has already figured in litigation over Alberta energy projects. In 2021, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown faulted Ottawa for failing to consult the Ermineskin Cree Nation over the proposed expansion of the Vista coal mine near Hinton, Alberta.“The duty to consult is grounded in the honour of the Crown,” Brown wrote.