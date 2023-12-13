MPs warn CBC, no bonuses this year

The Commons Heritage committee stated on Tuesday that CBC executives should forgo their Christmas bonuses.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the committee found giving an additional $16 million in annual bonuses inappropriate. At the same time, CEO Catherine Tait expressed concerns about revenue shortfalls and the possibility of job cuts.“Given the job cuts announced at CBC for 2024, it would be inappropriate for the CBC to grant bonuses to executive members,” the Heritage committee wrote in a report to Parliament. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge told reporters she considered it a CBC problem. “I will let them answer those questions,” said St-Onge.“Should they accept these bonuses?” asked a reporter. “Everybody at CBC right now needs to consider the financial situation and impact it has on employees at large,” replied St-Onge.On December 4, Tait announced that the CBC planned to reduce approximately 600 jobs out of its 6,262 union positions in 2024.Tait stated the network faced a shortfall of $125 million despite receiving ongoing federal funding of $1.3 billion annually.During a December 4 interview with CBC National host Adrienne Arsenault, Tait was uncertain whether Christmas bonuses would be given out.“I am going to presume no bonuses this year?” asked Arsenault. “It is too early to say,” replied Tait.“So there’s a chance bonuses could still happen at a time when jobs are being cut?” asked Arsenault. “I am not going to comment on something that hasn’t been discussed,” replied Tait.Access to Information records showed 1,142 out of the CBC's 6,262 employees received bonuses last year. These bonuses amounted to a total payout of $16,052,148, which is approximately $14,000 per employee.Annual bonuses were distributed to executives throughout the pandemic, even though CBC management expressed concerns about "immense pressure" due to declining ad revenues.“The COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of covering it put immense pressure on CBC’s workplace, operations, finances and systems,” said a 2021 Heritage department briefing note Funding Support for the CBC. The Crown broadcaster was expected to face “continuing economic pressures and programming disruptions,” said a quarterly financial support.The bonuses given to individual executives are kept confidential. Tait receives an annual salary of $497,000.Her predecessor Hubert Lacroix testified at a 2014 hearing of the Senate Communications committee that “my bonus was around 20% or 21%.”“There are a couple of people who get an incentive to 50% of their base salary because this is all part of a compensation philosophy,” testified Lacroix. “We can talk about that because I think it is important. It goes from about 8% up to 50%.”Tait began as CBC CEO in 2018. Seven months ago, the cabinet extended her term until January 3, 2025.On Tuesday, St-Onge said they will start looking for a new person to replace Tait this winter.“From the beginning of 2024 we will set up a committee which will go in search of the best candidates to take over,” said St-Onge. “It is clear the public broadcaster is going through a very difficult period.”“Do you have confidence in Catherine Tait?” asked a reporter. “Catherine Tait’s mandate ends at the beginning of 2025,” replied St-Onge.“Do you have confidence in Ms. Tait?” a reporter asked a second time. “I am saying right now we are going to concentrate on finding the right person to lead the public broadcaster at the end of Catherine Tait’s mandate,” replied St-Onge.