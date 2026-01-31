MPs warn cyber security bill echoes Freedom Convoy-era power abuse

Opposition MPs are warning Ottawa is seeking sweeping new powers under the guise of cybersecurity, pointing to cabinet’s unlawful crackdown on the Freedom Convoy as proof the government cannot be trusted with expanded authority.Blacklock's Reporter says Industry Minister Mélanie Joly made the case for stronger cabinet powers during testimony at the Commons industry committee, arguing Canada faces new threats in what she called a “chaotic and dangerous world.”“We’re living in a much more chaotic and dangerous world,” Joly told MPs, saying hostile actors could target Canada’s critical infrastructure, including government systems.Her comments came as MPs examined Bill C-8, legislation that would allow cabinet to bar telecom companies from using products or services linked to a “specified person” if cabinet believes, on reasonable grounds, it is necessary to protect the telecommunications system. The bill would permit secret orders and does not require a warrant.Conservative MP Frank Caputo (Kamloops-Thompson, B.C.) challenged the proposal, citing the federal government’s illegal use of the Emergencies Act during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.“We know how that sometimes goes,” Caputo said, questioning why such extraordinary powers would not require approval from an independent judge..“I don’t think it’s unprecedented power,” Joly replied, defending the bill as necessary to safeguard critical infrastructure.Caputo pressed further, asking why Canadians should trust the government with such authority given its track record. Joly rejected the premise, saying the bill was not about personalities but public safety.“Our goal is to protect Canadians,” she said. “This is our number one responsibility.”Caputo said Canadians have little confidence the government can balance rights and security, pointing again to the convoy response. Joly countered that voters had already expressed confidence in the government at the ballot box.The exchange revived memories of cabinet’s 2022 declaration of a national emergency to dismantle the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. Ministers froze roughly $7.8 million held in 437 bank accounts, credit union accounts, and cryptocurrency wallets belonging to demonstrators using anti-terrorism legislation. On January 16, the Federal Court of Appeal ruled both the emergency declaration and the financial measures unconstitutional..Conservative MP Rhonda Kirkland (Oshawa, Ont.) called the episode a stark warning.“The government violated the Charter,” she said, asking Joly whether she regretted supporting the Emergencies Act. Joly declined to answer directly, saying the matter remains before the courts.Concerns were also raised about the breadth of Bill C-8. Conservative MP Matt Strauss (Kitchener South-Hespeler, Ont.) noted the bill allows cabinet action against “any threat” to telecommunications systems, without limiting the term to physical or technical dangers.He warned internal federal documents have previously described “misinformation” and “disinformation” as threats, raising fears the bill could be used to justify censorship.Joly denied any intent to regulate speech, saying she would consider amendments to clarify the legislation would not affect freedom of expression or online content.A similar proposal, Bill C-26, was introduced in 2022 but died in the last Parliament amid privacy and civil liberties concerns.