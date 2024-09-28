MPs warned of 'token Indians' exploiting indigenous contract set-asides

Indigenous procurement practices are being exploited by "token Indians" and shell companies, a director of the Assembly of First Nations warned MPs. Blacklock's Reporter says Joanna Bernard, New Brunswick Regional Chief, testified before the Commons government operations committee about contractors falsely claiming indigenous status to benefit from federal set-asides meant for indigenous-owned businesses.“There have been token Indians,” Bernard testified. “I am sorry to say you can pick up someone on the side of the street if they are indigenous. They become that token indian and there is no qualification needed for that indigenous person.”Bernard highlighted the need for stricter verification to ensure that indigenous contractors are genuinely involved in business operations, rather than simply being paid to lend their names. “This is huge,” she emphasized, calling for safeguards to ensure that indigenous businesses have actual ownership and operational control.First Nations status is determined by descendancy from original Treaty members, and the Métis National Council requires claimants to be accepted by the Métis Nation. However, Bernard noted that despite these criteria, federal contractors often claim indigenous status with little oversight. “Anybody can walk in the door and say, ‘I’m Inuit,’ ‘I’m Métis,’ or ‘I’m First Nation’ without any verification,” she said.The committee is investigating after a prominent contractor, Dalian Enterprises Inc. of Ottawa, was suspended. The company, whose owner falsely claimed Ojibway heritage, secured 675 federal contracts over two decades, with payments last year totaling $16.9 million.Philip Ducharme, vice-president of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business, also testified, expressing shock at the rise of “pretendian” vendors — people falsely claiming indigenous ancestry to secure government contracts. “It is shocking that it’s happening and it is sad,” Ducharme said, reflecting on his own experiences of discrimination. “People are taking advantage of it.”Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola (Beauport–Limoilou, Que.) stressed the importance of ensuring indigenous communities benefit from federal contracts, lamenting that some companies are merely fronts for non-Indigenous businesses. “Unfortunately, there seem to be businesses that are being used as a front,” she said, calling for reforms to prevent exploitation.The federal government’s indigenous set-aside program directs 5% of its $34 billion annual contracting to iindigenous-owned businesses, but MPs heard that claimants are not properly verified. Bernard and Ducharme both urged stronger enforcement to protect the integrity of the program and ensure genuine indigenous participation..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.