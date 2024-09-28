News

MPs warned of 'token Indians' exploiting indigenous contract set-asides

Joanna Bernard, New Brunswick Regional Chief
Joanna Bernard, New Brunswick Regional ChiefCourtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Indigenous
Assembly Of First Nations
Joanna Bernard, New Brunswick Regional Chief
Canadian Council for Indigenous Business
Philip Ducharme

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news