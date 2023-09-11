Brian Mulroney

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney told his son Mark that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s speech at the Conservative Convention was “the best convention speech I have ever witnessed.” 

“Pierre’s command of such a large amount of information in both official languages for half an hour was extremely impressive,” said Brian in a statement. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well when Alberta decides we are full, we can use the Texas solution and bus them directly to Ottawa.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Mulroney is a Red Tory, and I don’t particularly care what he has to say, but I do agree, I have seen many of Diefs speeches myself, as a matter of fact he was the one responsible for me getting interested in politics, and I agree, PP’s speech was right up there with the best, he is an inspiration , and leaders like him come around once in a generation. I certainly hope Canadians pass this opportunity up.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

It’s certainly interesting trying to understand why PP has said absolutely nothing about closing the immigration floodgates here in Canada. But I’m sure his silence on the issue has nothing to do with the fact that he’s answering to the same powers that Trudeau does.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

So YYC are you bot or sad little person living in a 150 square foot apartment in who cares China...

Your tactics might work in Brazil ... not here...

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

You know I had to look up if he was a conservative or liberal prime minister, from what I remember he wasn't much better than his opponents for Western Canada. I found it humorous that his tweet to his son makes the news, he is so irrelevant now, lol.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

LOL he was a conservative in name and governed as a liberal that would make PET (Pete Trudeau) proud...

Report Add Reply

