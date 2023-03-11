Former prime minister Brian Mulroney warned way back in 1985 that Conservatives should expect “attitude” from a hostile press, says Blacklock's Reporter.
Secret minutes obtained through Access To Information show cabinet members were instructed to “think carefully before speaking” and tape every interaction with reporters.
“The Prime Minister suggested that Ministers should not become discouraged by the attitude of the press towards the government particularly since the majority of reporters were not supportive of the Conservative government in the first place,” said minutes of a confidential Sept. 17, 1985 cabinet meeting.
Bill Fox, Mulroney’s communications director, urged cabinet members to take precautions when dealing with the press. “Mr. William Fox of the Prime Minister’s Office provided a brief presentation on approaches to the news media,” said minutes of a Jan. 17, 1985 meeting.
“He emphasized the need to think carefully before speaking and suggested it's useful to have a press aide with a tape recorder to produce transcripts of everything Ministers say to the electronic media,” said minutes. “He expressed his personal view of the usefulness of having a press spokesman who is able to speak for the Ministers.”
Cabinet minutes show then-solicitor general Perrin Beatty was appointed chair of a cabinet committee on communications to address media issues.
“We are the ones who will stand or fall according to the way we are perceived,” Beatty wrote in a Nov. 1, 1985 report to cabinet, Initiatives Requiring Special Communications Consideration.
“We must be the ones who hold the tiller and make the critical decisions about how, what and when we communicate,” wrote Beatty. “We are the ones who must understand clearly among ourselves what we want to say and why.”
Beatty praised the Prime Minister as cabinet’s best communicator — “outstanding,” he wrote.
Cabinet minutes show Mulroney complained cabinet was blamed for misconduct — like parliamentary decorum — beyond its control.
“Decorum in the House of Commons at the present time is scandalous and the Speaker does not appear to be in control,” read minutes of one cabinet session.
“Lack of civility in Parliament was detrimental to the government’s image,” Mulroney told one 1985 cabinet session, adding: “Ministers should not become diverted by temporary setbacks which would inevitably arise. He urged ministers to maintain their nerve and retain a sense of history and humour.”
(3) comments
Warnings from a dude who had no problem packing a couple hundred thousand bucks in cash in a brown paper bag. What else is new?
I’m surprised that the old red Tory, Brian Mulroney, was worried about the Canadian press. He was as close to being a Liberal as any Tory prime minister except, maybe, Joe Clark.
I'm shocked...shocked...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.