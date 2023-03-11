Mulroney

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney warned way back in 1985 that Conservatives should expect “attitude” from a hostile press, says Blacklock's Reporter.

Secret minutes obtained through Access To Information show cabinet members were instructed to “think carefully before speaking” and tape every interaction with reporters.

nocows
nocows

Warnings from a dude who had no problem packing a couple hundred thousand bucks in cash in a brown paper bag. What else is new?

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

I’m surprised that the old red Tory, Brian Mulroney, was worried about the Canadian press. He was as close to being a Liberal as any Tory prime minister except, maybe, Joe Clark.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

I'm shocked...shocked...

