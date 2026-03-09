Multi-agency fugitive sweep across central Alberta leads to dozens of arrests

A major three-day law enforcement operation across central Alberta has led to the arrest of dozens of wanted fugitives as authorities executed more than a hundred outstanding warrants.The operation was led by the Alberta Sheriffs and carried out in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Edmonton Police Service as part of a Joint Forces Operation targeting wanted offenders across the region.Between March 2-4, officers from the Fugitive Apprehension Sheriffs Support Team fanned out across 34 communities in central Alberta. Four enforcement teams executed 118 warrants connected to 49 fugitives while also collecting intelligence to support ongoing investigations.Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said the coordinated effort sends a clear signal to those trying to evade the justice system.“This operation sends a clear message to wanted fugitives in Alberta: you cannot outrun the law,” Ellis said. “Whether individuals try to evade justice or ignore court orders, they will be found and held accountable.”.Supt. Mike Letourneau said the operation followed weeks of planning and cooperation between agencies.“This successful operation was the product of weeks of close and collaborative efforts between the Alberta Sheriffs and our law enforcement partners,” Letourneau said. “Thanks to this coordination, there are fewer dangerous offenders on Alberta’s streets.”Authorities highlighted several notable arrests during the sweep. Jordan Winnie, 35, was wanted on multiple warrants including assault with a weapon, mischief and four counts of failing to appear in court. Darrell Morin, 63, was sought for break and enter and possession of break-in tools and is considered a prolific offender tied to repeated thefts at oil well lease sites in central Alberta.Police also arrested Stephane Beaumont, 43, a Quebec resident wanted nationwide by the Correctional Service of Canada for breaching parole after being unlawfully at large for several years..Sgt. Robert Daisley of the Red Deer Crime Reduction Team said operations like the joint sweep allow policing agencies to focus on prolific offenders.“By working alongside the Alberta Sheriffs and the Edmonton Police Service, we are able to share information, coordinate efforts and hold offenders accountable,” Daisley said. “Focusing our efforts on prolific offenders is what leads to dropping crime rates.”The Fugitive Apprehension Sheriffs Support Team regularly works with municipal police and the RCMP on coordinated enforcement initiatives aimed at tracking down high-priority fugitives across the province.Officials said the unit carried out more than 3,000 warrant executions in 2025 alone, leading to 650 arrests in 73 Alberta municipalities.