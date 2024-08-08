Multiple Canadian athletes sick in Paris after questionable food at Olympic Village

Canadian Olympians en masse have fallen ill at the Paris Games, with multiple athletes complaining of a stomach virus affecting their performances. Reports of the stomach bug circulate after a litany of complaints about the food served in Olympic Village — not only did British swimmer Adam Peaty expose worms found in his fish, but multiple other athletes have complained about the sparseness of meat protein available, and when it is available, it’s undercooked. .Athletics Canada this week posted to social media sprinter Zoe Sherar prior to being eliminated from the 400-m race and losing the chance to compete in the finals was “fighting a stomach virus.” Sherar is still looking to compete in Friday’s 4x400-m relay. "It's definitely created some hurdles," Sherar told the CBC. "But good time to practice resilience and just playing with the cards you've been dealt. Each day is getting better and that's a positive sign, for sure."The Canadian sprinter said she knows of 10 to 15 other athletes and coaches who have fallen sick at the Olympics. .Canadian Olympic Committee's chief medical officer Mike Wilkinson told the CBC the track cycling team had a "mini outbreak" of the stomach virus. Three athletes and three staff were affected. He said the stomach virus outbreak was due to Campylobacter jejuni bacteria, found in water and food. Where the bacteria came from is unknown. "We are able to identify the bacteria and able to treat it very quickly as soon as we identify it," he said. "Fortunately, what we've seen in the cycling group is a bacteria, which we've treated and they responded very quickly to antibiotics." "The infections that we know about from track were from in the training camp. We've had no transmissions or infections in the Olympic Village." .Three-time Canadian hurdle champ Michelle Harrison, on the Canadian Olympic team for the first time, has also caught the stomach bug. She finished last in her race Wednesday, but intends to compete again on Friday despite feeling sick. She told the CBC this Olympics will also be her last. "It's kind of disappointing to end this way. I had the best training week of my life last week, but unfortunately came down with the stomach flu this weekend and I just don't have my energy and nervous system back," she said. "But I was just trying to have fun out there and take in the experience and do the best I could. Unfortunately it just wasn't my day."Harrison finished last in her heat Wednesday, but has a second chance on Thursday. .Sprinters Aaron Brown and Lauren Gale have also said they are sick with a stomach virus, per the CBC. .Meanwhile, speedwalker Evan Dunfee fought through "eight hours of extreme vomiting" last week, he told the Toronto Star. .Two members of the women’s relay team were also suffering from a gastrointestinal illness at the Paris Games, said runner Erin Attwell per the Canadian Press. .Cyclist Erin Attwell told CBC that two members of her team came down with a gastrointestinal issue from "contaminated" hotel food.So far no Canadian athletes have missed out on their contests, but some international athletes have. .So far no Canadian athletes have missed out on their contests, but some international athletes have.