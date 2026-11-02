Multiple people killed in shooting near California beach

Multiple people have been killed and others injured in a shooting near a popular beach in Monterey County, California, early Monday morning.The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight along Jetty Rd. in Moss Landing.Authorities said the incident resulted in multiple fatalities and casualties, although the exact number of people killed or injured has not been released.California State Parks Police have closed Jetty Rd. and Moss Landing State Beach at the request of the sheriff's office as investigators examine the scene.Police said there is no ongoing threat to residents in the surrounding community.“There is no active threat to the Moss Landing Community at this time,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.Investigators have not released information about what led to the shooting, the identities of the victims or whether any suspects have been arrested.Authorities have also not indicated whether the shooting was targeted or random.Moss Landing is a coastal community in Monterey County, located along California's central coast between Santa Cruz and Monterey.The area is known for its fishing harbour, beaches and marine wildlife.The shooting prompted the closure of access to Moss Landing State Beach while deputies and detectives continued their investigation.The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active and further details are being withheld.“This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” authorities said.Police have not announced when Jetty Rd. or the beach will reopen.