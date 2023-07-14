Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Dylan Mulvaney is back in the US and walking the red carpet after a short trip to Peru “to feel safe” after the backlash over a failed marketing campaign for Bud Light led to a massive boycott of the beer brand.
Transgender influencer Mulvaney posed for red-carpet pictures at a Los Angeles film festival for a movie with a transgender director.
The movie was part of the Outfest LGBTQ+ film festival, called “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” at the Orpheum Theatre. However, Mulvaney was not in the movie.
Transgender filmmaker Aitch Alberto directed the movie. This is the first time Outfest opened and closed the festival with transgender filmmakers in its 41-year history.
Mulvaney returned from Peru for a short solo vacation because she did not “feel safe” in America.
This is not the only red carpet Mulvaney has walked since the controversy began. She attended the Them Now Awards, Asteroid City New York premiere, A Transparent Musical opening night, and Are You There God It’s Me, Margaret Los Angeles premiere.
The massive boycott of Bud Light after their Mulvaney partnership cost Anheuser-Busch (AB) more than US$27 billion and closed several Bud Light bottling plants.
Bud Light’s once dominant position as the bestselling US beer is now over, as Modelo Especial has taken its place.
Mulvaney claimed that AB did not support her when the controversy started and a “slew of hate” came after her.
An AB spokesperson said the company is committed to LGBTQ+ partnerships.
(4) comments
That's nice...
Dylan is a man with Mental Issues . . . get help man !
The TG community is now pushing violence as a solution.
There have been a number of violent shootings in the USA . . . like the Virginia Christian School shooter that killed 6, left a Manifesto that is still hidden by the authorities.
Strange guy with strange thoughts.
Mulvaney will never be able to feel 'safe' anywhere in the world. Not because people are out to 'get him.'
Of course, there are some idiots in the world who think their version of 'right is might' and everyone else should acquiess.
The problem for Mulvaney is that the absolutely overwhelming majority of people in this world are just ordinary, straight, heterosexuls, who are absolutely willing to exercise human compassion and understanding, but have utterly no intention of adopting his version of sex-based fantasies/fetishes or proclivities.
AND THEY WILL PROTECT THEIR CHILDREN FROM LGTBQ+ FANTASIES TO THE ABSOLUTE END.
