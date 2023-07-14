Dylan Mulvaney Peru
Dylan Mulvaney is back in the US and walking the red carpet after a short trip to Peru “to feel safe” after the backlash over a failed marketing campaign for Bud Light led to a massive boycott of the beer brand.

Transgender influencer Mulvaney posed for red-carpet pictures at a Los Angeles film festival for a movie with a transgender director.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

That's nice...

Report
Left Coast
Left Coast

Dylan is a man with Mental Issues . . . get help man !

The TG community is now pushing violence as a solution.

There have been a number of violent shootings in the USA . . . like the Virginia Christian School shooter that killed 6, left a Manifesto that is still hidden by the authorities.

Report
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Strange guy with strange thoughts.

Report
guest50
guest50

Mulvaney will never be able to feel 'safe' anywhere in the world. Not because people are out to 'get him.'

Of course, there are some idiots in the world who think their version of 'right is might' and everyone else should acquiess.

The problem for Mulvaney is that the absolutely overwhelming majority of people in this world are just ordinary, straight, heterosexuls, who are absolutely willing to exercise human compassion and understanding, but have utterly no intention of adopting his version of sex-based fantasies/fetishes or proclivities.

AND THEY WILL PROTECT THEIR CHILDREN FROM LGTBQ+ FANTASIES TO THE ABSOLUTE END.

Report

