Mulvaney on Dear Schuyler

Mulvaney on Dear Schuyler

 Frame grab

The seemingly never-ending reactions to the Bud Light marketing fiasco with Dylan Mulvaney is keeping her awake at night.

The TikTok influencer told transgender activist Schuyler Bailar the intense, weeks-long uproar over her paid sponsorship with the beer company got under her skin, the fiasco may have been a blessing in disguise, reports The New York Post.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

I hope he's having menstrual cramps a the same time.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Stop the bullsh#t

The freak is NOT a she

This is mockery and hate against real women

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Mulvaney losing sleep? Cry me a river....

The transgender crowd doesn't appear to understand that while they have the absolute right to live their lives as they choose, they don't have the right to demand anyone actively participate in their sex-based fantasies, fetishes or proclivities.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Why is the Western Standard perpetuating this garbage by calling Dylan Mulvaney a she, he is not a she, he is a he. He has never had any sexual reassignment surgery or anything, so still a guy. Stop giving into these delusional people and call them as they really are and not as they want to be called.

Report Add Reply
Gardiners
Gardiners

Her????? Look again my friends…..that’s a man!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.