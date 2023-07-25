The transgender woman who wiped out billions of dollars of the value of Bud Light is pleading for new jobs.
Dylan Mulvaney said he is looking to secure a new job by advertising his availability for speaking gigs at colleges.
The trans influencer posted an advertisement for his speaking services on his Instagram.
“I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit," Mulvaney said.
The post also included an email address for those interested in making "serious inquiries."
The TikTok influencer recently told transgender activist, Schuyler Bailar, although the intense, weeks-long uproar over his paid sponsorship with the beer company got under his skin, the fiasco may have been a blessing in disguise, reports the New York Post.
“Now there are hundreds of thousands of people that do not like me and I still sometimes can’t sleep but it in a weird way has been a blessing to sort of break that people-pleasing mentality,” Mulvaney said
Mulvaney also recently attacked Bud Light for giving “customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want” by abandoning the trans influencer following backlash over the disastrous tie-up, reports the Post.
“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all,” said Mulvaney.
In June, Bud Light was no longer the No. 1 selling beer in the US, falling into second place.
The brand set the standard for sales for 22 years, but lost the top spot 58 days after the Dylan Mulvaney marketing fiasco started.
READ MORE: Turn out the Bud Lights, the party's over
Now sitting at the top in the US is Modelo Especial, which saw its retail sales soar past US$333 million in the four weeks ending May 28, Newsweek reported, adding a 15.6% surge from that same period in 2022.
There will be no GoFundMe pages set up for Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, in that Bud Light still made US$297 million in the four weeks ending May 28, a 22.8% drop in sales compared to the same time last year.
Easing Bud Light’s decline is the fact Modelo Especial’s parent company is Anheuser Busch.
Regardless, the parent company has seen its market cap value plunge US$27 billion since April 1, when Mulvaney popped open a can of Bud Light bearing an image of the transgender influencer.
It’s even caught the attention of Britain’s DailyMail.com, which reports, “sales in the Rocky Mountain states dipped the most significantly, down by 29%, with the South Atlantic, West North Central and East South Central areas all dropping 25%.”
"Sales in the East North Central area, which includes Michigan and Illinois, both of which have seen a backlash against the beer, were down 23.5% in the week ending April 22.”
In New England, sales saw the lowest declines, at 14%, however a video taken at a Boston Red Sox game showed a Bud Light stand in Fenway Park totally deserted, a sign fans were boycotting the brand.
A number of high-profile entertainers have gone public with their disdain of Bud’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, such as Kid Rock shooting up a case of the beer after discovering the partnership, shouting “F*** Bud Light, and f*** Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”
“Customers at Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Rock n' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville praised the country icon for reportedly removing Bud Light from the bar,” reports DailyMail.com, adding “country singer Travis Tritt, who is from Georgia, in the South Atlantic region, announced he would be banning all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour bus over the partnership.”
