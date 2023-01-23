Mummy

A new exhibit at the Royal Ontario Museum gives the public a brand new look at the people who were buried in those coffins 3,000 years ago. 

 Courtesy CBC

A handful of British museum chiefs have stopped using the word mummy to describe the remains of ancient Egyptians. 

Daily Mail reported these museum chiefs are saying mummy is dehumanizing to people who died and an unwelcome throwback to the United Kingdom’s colonial past.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

delshay01
delshay01

What is matter with these woke idiots? Do you think the 3000 year old egyptian mummy cares what it is called, if you do you really are an idiot. The british have become very weak and don't stand up to these woke monsters. They will turn the world generic and boring and they will think they have done a good job.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Ever think they are just laughing at us for accepting this nonsense?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.