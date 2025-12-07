Municipal development fees driving up housing costs across Canada

High municipal development charges are creating a major barrier to housing affordability in Canadian cities, according to a new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Blacklock's Reporter says analysts found some fees reaching six figures, adding tens of thousands to the cost of new homes and apartments.

“Research and market intelligence shows this cost may be passed on to homeowners and renters and can be a significant constraint to housing affordability,” said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC’s chief economist, in a Housing Observer report.

“New data collected by CMHC shows development charges account for a significant part of the cost of a new housing unit in some cities.”

CMHC’s pilot project collected development charge data from municipalities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, the first time the agency tracked fees on new homes nationwide.

The findings reveal dramatic variation across the country.