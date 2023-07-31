Milton shooting

Milton, ON, shooting 

 Courtesy CBC

A murder charge which was laid against a Milton, ON, resident accused of fatally shooting an armed intruder has been dropped. 

“I thank the Crown for using their reasonable discretion and agreeing to withdraw the charges today,” said Milton, ON, resident Ali Mian’s lawyer Jag Virk in a Monday statement to Global News

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I've been following this story. They never should have charged him, and they should compensate him for what they put him through already. A week in custody can often result in job loss, suspicion of murder, not to mention extreme hardship wrt being in lockup while 3 ppl are still out there willing to do physical violence to your mother. WS it should be pointed out that according to the original reporting there were six robbers, some or all of whom were armed and attacking the man's mother before this courageous man took defensive action.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Thank you for that context.

I do not think anyone should be charged for protecting their property. Property rights are human rights and, it seems, only totalitarians (whether Leftists or Fascists or globalists --- is there really a difference between these groups?) have issues with property rights. Your body is your first property. No one has a right to coerce you to do anything or put anything in your body that you do not want. The tool you make to hunt the food you eat, that is your property. No one has the right to take that away from you. The children you have, the house you own...The list goes on and on. In Germany, they forcibly took Jewish homes to give them to people of German ancestry. Anytime a government does not respect property rights of its citizens, it is not fully respecting its citizens' human rights. Everyone should have a right to defend their person, their property and to defend the life of another and their property. People who wish to disobey this tenet should be prepared to do so knowing that it may be the last act that they do. And it should never take 6 armed (or mostly armed) men. After all, it only takes one to hurt and kill you. Our self-defense laws are weak.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

What a surprise to see. Some flunky cops didn’t do a proper investigation.

Report Add Reply
Jablonski
Jablonski

In criminal code, cops present the evidence and crown prosecutors determine if they will proceed with charges. The diabolical thing is that charges were dropped because they didn’t think they could get a conviction. Doesn’t matter that he was protecting himself and his mother from an armed intruder. If they thought they could convict they would have incarcerated an innocent man. The evil of our justice system. The process is the punishment when the crown has no case.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.