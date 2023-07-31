Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A group of suspects approached a home on Gibson Crescent in Milton around 5 a.m. It is alleged these people were intent on committing a robbery at this home.
Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by an occupant and a number of gunshots were fired. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were arrested when police arrived.
The Crown attorney withdrew the second-degree murder charge against Mian, saying there is no reasonable prospect of conviction.
Virk said Mian had “been under tremendous stress since being charged knowing that if he was found guilty, he’d been spending considerable time in jail and he was only trying to protect himself and his mother.”
He acknowledged soon after his client was charged that he is a registered firearms owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder. He added he should not have been charged with murder because he was protecting his mother from people breaking into their home.
Virk said Mian’s intention “was not to kill the intruder, he only shot at him once.”
He was later released on $130,000 bail on a number of conditions, including he must live with his grandmother, surrender his passport and firearms licence, and not possess any weapons.
There are no further restrictions or sanctions imposed on him from the court.
Since he defended his mother and himself and was charged with murder, Virk said Mian was in custody while waiting for a bail hearing for one-and-a-half weeks.
He said he hopes that this case is a victory for legal gun owners, but he sees it more as one for self-defence.
Mian’s family is no longer living at the home where the incident happened.
“It’s a great burden lifted off of his shoulders, his mother, his whole family, friends — everyone’s obviously very, very happy with the result,” said Virk.
I've been following this story. They never should have charged him, and they should compensate him for what they put him through already. A week in custody can often result in job loss, suspicion of murder, not to mention extreme hardship wrt being in lockup while 3 ppl are still out there willing to do physical violence to your mother. WS it should be pointed out that according to the original reporting there were six robbers, some or all of whom were armed and attacking the man's mother before this courageous man took defensive action.
Thank you for that context.
I do not think anyone should be charged for protecting their property. Property rights are human rights and, it seems, only totalitarians (whether Leftists or Fascists or globalists --- is there really a difference between these groups?) have issues with property rights. Your body is your first property. No one has a right to coerce you to do anything or put anything in your body that you do not want. The tool you make to hunt the food you eat, that is your property. No one has the right to take that away from you. The children you have, the house you own...The list goes on and on. In Germany, they forcibly took Jewish homes to give them to people of German ancestry. Anytime a government does not respect property rights of its citizens, it is not fully respecting its citizens' human rights. Everyone should have a right to defend their person, their property and to defend the life of another and their property. People who wish to disobey this tenet should be prepared to do so knowing that it may be the last act that they do. And it should never take 6 armed (or mostly armed) men. After all, it only takes one to hurt and kill you. Our self-defense laws are weak.
What a surprise to see. Some flunky cops didn’t do a proper investigation.
In criminal code, cops present the evidence and crown prosecutors determine if they will proceed with charges. The diabolical thing is that charges were dropped because they didn’t think they could get a conviction. Doesn’t matter that he was protecting himself and his mother from an armed intruder. If they thought they could convict they would have incarcerated an innocent man. The evil of our justice system. The process is the punishment when the crown has no case.
