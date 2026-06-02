Murdered BC gangster identified

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal Surrey shooting as 18-year-old Gaurav Deol as police continue to investigate what they believe was a targeted attack linked to gang activity.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released Deol's identity on Tuesday in hopes that new information from the public will help advance the case.The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday near the intersection of 138 St. and 62 Aven. in Surrey. Surrey Police Service officers responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 12:22 a.m. and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed into a power pole.Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the victim died at the scene.Roughly 25 minutes later, police received reports of a vehicle fire in the 10600 block of Salisbury Drive. Investigators recovered a burned white Toyota SUV that is believed to have been used in the shooting.IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation and is working alongside Surrey Police Service, the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service.While investigators have not yet determined a motive, police say early evidence suggests the killing was a targeted incident connected to gang activity.“This is a tremendously difficult time for the victim’s family, and IHIT investigators are working with them to understand his lifestyle and activities leading up to the shooting,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT.“A lot of work is underway as we continue an extended canvass for witnesses and video at both the shooting and arson scenes.”Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone who was in either area between 10 p.m. on May 30 and 1 a.m. on May 31.Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.