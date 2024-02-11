MURDEROUS RAMPAGE: Five dead in Manitoba killing spree, including three kids pulled from burning vehicle

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Three children pulled from a burning vehicle were among five people found dead in what RCMP said are linked incidents at three locations in southern Manitoba Sunday.The other two victims were women.A 29-year-old unidentified male, believed to be known to the victims was taken into custody.There’s no threat to the public safety, said major crimes RCMP Insp. Tim Arseneault at a press conference Sunday.“Before I begin with some of the investigative details that we know so far, I want to warn everyone listening that the information we're providing today is very troubling,” said Arseneault.“I will be speaking to three separate incidents that we now know are all linked.”The deaths happened on Highway 3 between Carman, 85 km southwest of Winnipeg, and Winkler, 40 km south of Carman, and at a home in Carman.At 7:30 a.m., Carman RCMP found the body of a women in a ditch after responding to a reported hit-and-run on Highway 3. At 10 a.m., Headingley RCMP responded to a vehicle on fire on Highway 248. A witness pulled three children out of the burning vehicle before RCMP arrived. All three were declared dead at what Arseneault described as a “tragic” and “horrific”scene.A male on the scene was arrested without incident.The investigation then led RCMP to a residence in Carman where the body of another woman was found.RCMP did not release the names, ages of the deceased, or the cause of death of the woman found in the residence.“Firstly, on behalf of the RCMP, I want to express my condolences to the families and friends who have lost a loved one today,” said Arseneault.“As a parent, I simply can't imagine the enormity of your loss. Please know that the RCMP and everyone in Manitoba stands with you.”“The community of Carmen and surrounding areas will also be grieving as they have lost some of their youngest residents in such a tragic way.”Teams of officers are working across southern Manitoba to determine “what exactly happened and what led to these events.”“As we said, we have information that leads us to believe they knew each other and that's as far as we can say at this point.”“We have teams and teams of investigators out there right now working on this and trying to get an understanding of what happened, why it happened, and what the sequence of events were?”RCMP major crimes services, forensic identification services, collision reconstructionist unit, and officers from Stonewall, Headingley, and Carman detachments are investigating the deaths, he said.Highway 248, from the junction with Road 65N to Main Street in St. Eustache, was closed in both directions as of 11 a.m. because officers were working on the road.Support is available for anyone affected by these reports. You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.