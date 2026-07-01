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Museum trustee quits over Israel exhibit, calls human rights museum ‘tool of propaganda’

A Liberal-appointed trustee who resigned from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights says the institution has abandoned scholarly neutrality and is promoting a one-sided political narrative through a new exhibit on the creation of Israel.
A Liberal-appointed trustee who resigned from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights says the institution has abandoned scholarly neutrality and is promoting a one-sided political narrative through a new exhibit on the creation of Israel.Courtesy of Mark Berlin
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Cdnpoli
Department Of Justice
Canadian Museum For Human Rights
Cdnpol
Palestine
Jewish
B'nai Brith
Palestinian
Mark Berlin
Simon Wolle
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