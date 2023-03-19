Royal BC Museum

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the department of Canadian Heritage report found that museums are too “colonial” and need to educate Canadians on “climate change, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

“Museums are colonial institutions,” said the report Renewal of the Canadian Museum Policy.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Footloose
Footloose

Interesting. The greatest part of our history has been accomplished by hard working people suited to their tasks based upon education, experience and merit. Attributes considered to be racist today, where hiring and promotions are based upon everything but merit. Equality is considered racist. The new Dark Ages.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Report: "...First Nations, Inuit, and Metis see themselves as distinct from Canadians..." because government have been paying them to see themselves as distinct for fifty years. Separate rights segregate those eligible for them.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The taxpayer-funded indocrination has been ramped up anoth notch.

Memo to Pierre P: You have your work cut out for us. DO NOT disappoint!

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Defund museums.

Report Add Reply

