Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial wiz, co-founder of PayPal and Zip2 and founder of SpaceX and now Tesla Motors.

Elon Musk and other high-profile high-tech executives and developers are calling for a pause in the further development and training of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models, with the argument the systems potentially pose “profound risks to society and humanity,” as stated in an open letter and petition organized by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute.

The New York Post reports the organization is funded by the Musk Foundation, Musk’s charity grantmaking organization and also receives financial support from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the altruism group Founders Pledge, the European Union’s transparency register shows.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I call bullpoop - The problem isn't AI it's the morons who develop it and then use it. Me thinks if in the right hands AI has the potential to give humanity a golden age before all hell breaks loose. WWG1WGA (:

