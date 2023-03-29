Elon Musk and other high-profile high-tech executives and developers are calling for a pause in the further development and training of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models, with the argument the systems potentially pose “profound risks to society and humanity,” as stated in an open letter and petition organized by the nonprofit Future of Life Institute.
The New York Post reports the organization is funded by the Musk Foundation, Musk’s charity grantmaking organization and also receives financial support from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the altruism group Founders Pledge, the European Union’s transparency register shows.
“Musk was a co-founder and early investor in OpenAI, the firm responsible for the development of ChatGPT. He has since left OpenAI’s board of directors and no longer has any involvement in its operations,” reports the Post.
The letter, with more than 1,000 signatures and counting, calls for an industrywide cessation of further AI development and training for six months, allowing time for safety protocols to be developed and reviewed by independent experts.
“Risks include the spread of 'propaganda and untruth,' job losses, the development of 'nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us,' and the risk of 'loss of control of our civilization,'” reports the Post.
Signatories to the letter say OpenAI has itself warned it may be required to “get independent review before starting to train future systems.”
“Therefore, we call on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least six months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4,” states the letter. “This pause should be public and verifiable and include all key actors.”
In addition to Musk, some of those who signed the letter include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp, Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, researchers at Alphabet-owned DeepMind, Yoshua Bengio, often referred to as one of the ‘godfathers' of AI, Stuart Russell, a pioneer of research in the field and others.
Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, has not signed the letter.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, demonstrated the ability to ‘compose’ human-like responses to a variety of prompts, stoking fears it also has the ability to replace jobs and make the spread of misinformation easier.
The letter and its concerns come as Europol, the European Union police force, “joined a chorus of ethical and legal concerns over advanced AI like ChatGPT, warning about the potential misuse of the system in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime,” reports Newsmax, adding the UK government has made proposals for an "adaptable" regulatory framework around AI.
The government suggests splitting the responsibility for overseeing AI between regulators for human rights, health and safety and competition, instead of creating a new organization dedicated to the technology.
“AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts,” states the letter.
“These protocols should ensure systems adhering to them are safe beyond a reasonable doubt. This does not mean a pause on AI development in general, merely a stepping back from the dangerous race to ever-larger unpredictable black-box models with emergent capabilities.”
The Information reports Musk asked AI researchers to develop a product with the potential of being integrated into Twitter, adding “Musk believes ChatGPT has gone “woke” and displays a liberal bias.”
The Twitter boss compared AI to the discovery of nuclear physics, which led to “nuclear power generation, but also nuclear bombs.”
I call bullpoop - The problem isn't AI it's the morons who develop it and then use it. Me thinks if in the right hands AI has the potential to give humanity a golden age before all hell breaks loose. WWG1WGA (:
