Elon Musk called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a 'clown' on Twitter for blaming the “American right-wing” as the reason Canadian Muslims are opposed to gender ideology and sexual orientation being taught in Canadian schools.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Cage match, Olympic Plaza, high noon next Sat.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

He's right. Justin is a clown, an opinion shared by most in the outside world.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

More like the braying of a jackass.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Hopefully they'll throw Trudeau off a tall building.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Justin Castro drowned out by booing at the opening of the Indigenous games in Halifax. Is there anyone who likes this clown? How did he get elected(selected)? In the Video he smiles and waves, he is oblivious to how much people despise him.

Alterego64
Alterego64

he is waving and smiling, like Mr Burns executing a plan to ruin every ones lives....

He knows he is hated. He loves to be at the centre of attention, good or bad. He will get his dues....

YYC 007
YYC 007

I also greatly enjoyed hearing Ezra Levant call JT an anti-Christian bigot at the latest Rebel documentary in Calgary.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

And I don't disagree....worse than a clown...

