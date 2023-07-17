Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Elon Musk called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a 'clown' on Twitter for blaming the “American right-wing” as the reason Canadian Muslims are opposed to gender ideology and sexual orientation being taught in Canadian schools.
NEW: Elon Musk thinks Justin Trudeau is a clown as the despot continues to reap scorn in the U.S. press. pic.twitter.com/Q6mazFRWGh
There has been an ongoing battle with not just Muslim parents but parents of different faiths, and no faith at all, over the radical gender ideology being pushed in schools.
Trudeau supports the provinces teaching this curriculum and blames the “American right-wing” for stirring up Muslims protesting in the streets with the “leave our kids alone” slogan.
In a video, Trudeau blamed “people on social media, particularly fuelled by the American right-wing” for the protests and said they “are spreading a lot of untruths about what’s actually in provincial curriculums.”
“They are weaponizing the issue of LGBT, which is something that, yes, Islam has strong opinions on,” said Trudeau.
“This is not what is being said out there about aggressive teaching or conversion of kids to being LGBT. That is something that is being weaponized by people who are not doing it because of their interest in supporting the Muslim community.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
Cage match, Olympic Plaza, high noon next Sat.
He's right. Justin is a clown, an opinion shared by most in the outside world.
More like the braying of a jackass.
Hopefully they'll throw Trudeau off a tall building.
Justin Castro drowned out by booing at the opening of the Indigenous games in Halifax. Is there anyone who likes this clown? How did he get elected(selected)? In the Video he smiles and waves, he is oblivious to how much people despise him.
he is waving and smiling, like Mr Burns executing a plan to ruin every ones lives....
He knows he is hated. He loves to be at the centre of attention, good or bad. He will get his dues....
I also greatly enjoyed hearing Ezra Levant call JT an anti-Christian bigot at the latest Rebel documentary in Calgary.
And I don't disagree....worse than a clown...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.