Musk causes Disney+ subscriptions to take a hit

Disney appears to have taken a big hit since Elon Musk’s brazen statement Monday night at The New York Times DealBook Summit telling major advertisers to “go f*** yourselves.”Musk's comments come after several companies like Media Matters, Disney, Apple, IBM, Lionsgate, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Xfinity and Paramount, announced they are pulling advertising from Musk’s social media platform Twitter (“X”). Musk, who called the move “blackmailing with money," filed a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against the corporations. The advertisers cited concerns over antisemitism after the billionaire replied “you have said the actual truth” to a derogatory tweet about Jewish people. They also said some of their advertisements were alongside pro-Nazi content on X. Musk admitted at the summit the post was not a good move, but he did not back down from his denunciation of Media Matters and Disney. .In fact, he doubled down and called out Disney CEO Bob Iger, who defended the decision to pull advertising from X, by name, mocking him and asking if he were listening, and then telling him to “go f*** yourself.” Iger said he has “a lot of respect for Elon and what he’s accomplished,” while speaking at the same summit, but “by him taking the position that he took in quite a public manner, we just felt that the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us.”Now social media is flooded with posts of Disney+ subscribers cancelling their membership in support of Musk’s stance.