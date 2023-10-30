Musk changes monetization guidelines of posts on Twitter ("X")

Elon Musk has updated revenue guidelines on Twitter ("X") so posts with community notes will be demonetized, he announced Sunday. Musk said the changes are in pursuit of encouraging more “accurate” posts on the platform. “Making a slight change to creator monetization,” Musk tweeted. “Any posts that are corrected by @CommunityNotes become ineligible for revenue share.”“The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism,” he explained. The Tesla billionaire acknowledged people might take advantage of the new rules and deliberately demonetize a post because they don’t like what was said. “Worth 'noting' that any attempts to weaponize @CommunityNotes to demonetize people will be immediately obvious, because all code and data is open source,” Musk added in the comments section. .The US Ministry of Truth account (@USMiniTru) raised another concern about accuracy and transparency on Twitter ("X"). “Strange, the delisting and throttling of accounts isn't open source,” the post reads. “That has already begun and should be fully transparent by end of year,” Musk replied. “There are so many hidden layers to the system, some of which we are still discovering.”“Most of the reach reduction is suboptimal code, rather than malice.” Jaclyn Laic (@jaclynlaic) noted another common issue people have been posting on Twitter ("X").“It would be nice if X users weren't penalized for following more people than follow them,” she wrote. “A growing number of accounts won't engage with me because I follow more people than I have followers. I don't want to dump a bunch of followers...I followed them for a reason.”Scott Graham (@MacGraeme42) asked Musk if he can “address the notification suppression of replies of people we follow and/or with whom we've already interacted within the same thread?”“Seeming random,” he wrote. “No apparent rhyme or reason to it.”