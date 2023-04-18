CBC 69 percent government funded Twitter
Image courtesy of Twitter

After the CBC announced a temporary “pause” on its Twitter account, Elon Musk changed the label describing the network from “government-funded” to “69% government-funded media.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Lol nice

cptover
cptover

It is not just the CBC that is government funded, all the media is. By the way, it is not government funded , the government has no money it is taxpayer funded

