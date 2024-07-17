Musk demands answers on state-funded German comedian who says he wants Trump, Musk dead

Tech billionaire and Twitter (“X”) boss Elon Musk has responded to German state-funded comedian Sebastian Hotz who called for the death of Musk and former President Donald Trump. Hotz, 28, who goes by the stage name of El Hotzo and hosts a radio show on German media RBB, made his comments in the wake of the attempted assassination of Trump at a Republican rally on Saturday. Hotz in a social media post queried his thousands of followers what a bus and Trump have in common. "Unfortunately, just missed,” he answered. "I think it's absolutely fantastic when fascists die,” he wrote in another post.A post then emerged from German independent journalist Naomi Seibt, who made a video exposing Hotzo’s morbid position to the English-speaking world. She said Hotz in German has not only has been calling for the death of Trump, but of Musk as well. Musk called out German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by replying to Seibt’s post. “Someone wishing death on the leading US Presidential candidate and myself is paid to do so by the German government?” wrote Musk. "Chancellor, was ist das?”Seibt, in the caption of a video she posted exposing Hotz’s so-called “satire” about killing Trump and Musk, wrote, “I warned you about El Hotzo, the German state-funded “comedian” who wishes death on Donald Trump.“This was not the first time he showed his true colors. HE HOPES THAT ELON MUSK GETS KlLLED TOO.”“His openly Marxist views inspire a whole generation. He has gone too far.”German Liberal MP Wolfgang Kubicki called on state prosecutors to "look into" Hotz’s comments, while a petition circulates to have him fired from RBB. "His statements are not compatible with the values that RBB stands for," said RBB director Katrin Günther, per EuroNews. "I am Germany's cheekiest unemployed person,” wrote Hotz on social media after his comments went viral.