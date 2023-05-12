Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino

 Courtesy Wikicommons

The new CEO of Twitter is Linda Yaccarino, who stepped down on Friday as the head of advertising at NBCUniversal, where she's been for more than a decade, and helped launch the company’s ad-supported Peacock streaming service.

Yaccarino’s departure from NBCUniversal was confirmed in a press release one day after Musk cryptically announced he had hired a female executive who “will be starting in ~6 weeks,” reports The New York Post.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Musk has said he bought Twitter primarily to fix the censorship issue in the USA and the world. So why would he hire Linda, who works in the belly of the censorship world(NBC) Good question. Linda played all the woke games, she was associated with the WEF, she was all hire on diversity and Sh?t. But in reality what was her job. Her job was to bring in money. That’s all she did. She was not a content creator or director. Elon still says he is 100% committed to free speech. And he is still the boss. All Elon wants is for her to bring in Advertising. And as Elon turns Twitter into a Twitter,Facebook, YouTube all in one company, he needs advertisers. I suspect he doubled her salary and have her a big bonus to join Twitter. Now with Tucker Carlson coming on board, Twitter could soon be the new NBC. Time will tell.

Amy08
Amy08

Forgot to mention she's also on the executive board of WEF. RIP Twitter

