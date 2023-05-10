Musk CBC

Twitter CEO Elon Musk mocked CBC coming back to the platform by sharing a meme. 

 Courtesy Elon Musk/Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk teased CBC’s return to the platform by posting a meme about it. 

“I wish I knew how to quit you,” said Brokeback Mountain character Jack Twist in a Tuesday meme. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Hilarious

CBC is to Trudeau what Goebbels was to Hitler

Defund the fascist sewer

