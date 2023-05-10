Twitter CEO Elon Musk teased CBC’s return to the platform by posting a meme about it.
“I wish I knew how to quit you,” said Brokeback Mountain character Jack Twist in a Tuesday meme.
May 10, 2023
Twist is wearing a cowboy hat with a CBC logo on his hat. He puts his arm around Musk, who is sporting a cowboy hat with a Twitter logo.
Jim Fannon Show host Jim Fannon joked about Musk posting the meme.
“Master troll,” said Fannon.
Master troll. https://t.co/JrazdPBGqR pic.twitter.com/a3Kg27GL9k— Jim Fannon Show 🇨🇦 🇩🇴 (@JimFannonLives) May 10, 2023
CBC announced on April 17 it was pausing its use of Twitter after it received a government-funded media label.
It said its journalism is neutral and self-governed, and any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate.
Twitter's policies indicate different levels of editorial involvement with accounts identified as government funded. CBC media relations director Leon Mar said it “does not fulfill these requirements.”
CBC began putting content back on some of its Twitter accounts on Tuesday.
“Today, we will resume some activity on a handful of umbrella Twitter accounts, including @CBCNews, but we will significantly reduce our overall Twitter footprint and continue to assess the platform against our strategy,” said CBC News editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon.
Fenlon said at the heart of press freedom is “the understanding no external government, group, or special interest should influence a news organization's journalism.”
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Hilarious
CBC is to Trudeau what Goebbels was to Hitler
Defund the fascist sewer
