The case of ousted Ontario student Josh Alexander has received sympathetic attention from Elon Musk.
On February 24, The Rabbit Hole tweeted a February 8 Toronto Sun column with the headline: “LILLEY: High school student suspended, arrested for saying only 2 genders.”
“What the hell is wrong with Canada?” asked The Rabbit Hole. It was apparently the first Elon Musk had heard of the case.
“Kids were put in jail for this?” tweeted Musk, receiving over 100,000 likes and over 6,100 replies for his comment.
Josh Alexander took note and replied, “Yes I was arrested for attending school after expressing my beliefs. Thank you for sharing my story.” The Grade 11 student received 2,400 likes for his response, plus 109 replies.
As the Western Standard told readers earlier this month, Alexander was suspended from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario for disagreeing with biological boys in girls’ bathrooms and organizing a walkout protest over it. His conditions for returning to school included sitting out of two of his classes because a transgender student was present.
With the aid of Liberty Coalition Canada lawyer James Kitchen, Alexander notified the school he would not abide by such conditions. When he arrived for classes at the start of the new semester on February 6, he was arrested for trespassing. Alexander was also arrested later in the week for protesting a drag queen story time at the National Art Centre in Ottawa.
Musk has received his own backlash for his non-alignment with transgender ideology. “Pronouns suck,” he tweeted On July 24, 2020. In a tweet later deleted, even singer and then-partner Leanne Grimes opposed him.
“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” wrote the mother of his child in a later-deleted tweet. “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”
On December 11 last year, Musk tweeted, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”
Former NASA astronaut and US Navy Captain Scott Kelly decided to tangle with the mogul.
“Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr (Anthony) Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives,” tweeted Kelly.
Not one to shy from debate, Musk replied,
“I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.
“As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo."
The tweet received 697,500 likes and was retweeted 125,500 times. It also prompted a reply from film director Robby Starbuck, “The tide is turning against wokeness.”
To this, Musk tweeted, “Many battles remain, but, yes, the tide is starting to turn on the mortal threat to civilization that is the woke mind virus.”
When asked about the comments, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said,
“These attacks, these personal attacks that we’ve been seeing are dangerous, on Dr. Fauci and other public health professionals as well.
“They are disgusting and they are divorced from reality. And we will continue to call that out and be very clear about that. Again, these are incredibly dangerous, these personal attacks that we’re seeing.”
Musk has been trying to make Twitter more open to conservative views since acquiring the platform. On February 14, he tweeted, “RIP Cancel Culture, you won’t be missed”.
