Elon Musk is ringing major alarm bells about artificial intelligence (AI) and the dangers it presents.
About a decade ago Musk helped found the nonprofit project Open AI, based on the idea AI was something that wasn’t going away so it should be open to ensure it was used for good and not evil.
But AI went beyond the non-profit stage and is being used and abused. Just this week, Western Standard reported about a frightened mother hearing her daughter’s voice, saying she'd been kidnapped. She hadn’t. The voice was generated by AI.
At the other end of the scale was someone generating pornography that appeared to feature real people. It didn’t. The people were AI creations.
“It is fundamentally profound in that the smartest creatures, as far as we know on this earth, are humans and intelligence is a defining characteristic,” said Musk on the Tucker Carlson Show on Fox.
“So now what happens when something vastly smarter than the smartest person comes along? It’s hard to predict, so I think we should be cautious with AI and there should be some government oversight because it’s a danger to the public.”
Musk spoke of agencies in the US, such as the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission, all designed to provide protection to the public where needed.
“We have these agencies to oversee things that affect the public where they could wreak public harm,” said Musk. “AI is perhaps more dangerous than say mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production in the sense it has the potential of civilizational destruction.”
“I think we should be cautious with AI and there should be some government oversight because it’s a danger to the public.”
Musk is not necessarily a fan of regulation, but he understands its importance.
“It's sort of arduous to be regulated (and) I have a lot of experience with regulated industries because automotive is highly regulated. You could fill this room with all the regulations that are required for a production car just in the United States,” he said. “The same thing is true with rockets. You can't just shoot rockets off, because the FAA oversees that.”
AI needs to be taken as a serious threat, said Musk.
“We should have a range of agencies and I think it needs to start with a group that initially seeks insight into AI and then solicits opinion from industry and then has proposed rule making and then those will probably gradually be accepted by the major players in AI and make a better chance of advanced AI being beneficial to humanity in that circumstance,” he said.
A fear Musk has is regulations won’t be put into place until “after something terrible has happened.”
“If that's the case for AI and we're only putting regulations in after something terrible has happened, it may be too late to actually put the regulations in place,” he said. “AI may be in control at that point.”
Carlson talked about “the cool parts of artificial intelligence” such as writing college papers and songs “there's a lot there that's fun and useful. Can you be more precise about what's potentially dangerous and scary and what specifically are you worried about.”
“The pen is mightier than the sword, so if you have a super intelligent AI that's capable of writing incredibly well and in a way that is very influential, (it’s) convincing and it's constantly figuring out what is more convincing to people over time,” said Musk. “Then enter social media, for example Twitter, but also Facebook and others, you know and it potentially replicates public opinion in a way that's very bad and how would we ever know?”
Musk said Microsoft and Google are the “AI heavy weights” and the world needs a third option.
“I think I will create a third option although I’m starting very late in the game of course.” he said. “I don’t know (if it can be done), but I'll try to create a third option and that third option hopefully does more good than harm.”
“I'm worried about the fact AI is being trained to be politically correct, which is another way of being untruthful.”
“So this will lead to a path to train AI. I'm going to start something which I call TruthGBT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe. I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”
(2) comments
Elon Musk thinks that humans are an interesting part of the universe and so AI won’t annihilate us. I think that it is the curse of humanity that we think we are more interesting than we actually are. Yes, humanity has developed great and complex societies and spectacular creations. But, at the end of the day we are parasites on Earth. We change nature to suit our needs, we use what we want and slash, burn, and destroy what is not useful to us. Sounds parasitic to me.
Anything that comes from man is, at base, corruptible. "Regulating" anything is dependent upon more acts of man for oversight which again are corruptible. Our system is, and those in power are, inherently Machiavellian.
Accordingly, as with all things that are applicable to the expanse of power over ones fellow man, AI is 100% guaranteed to be dystopian in its outcome. For those with power that is who they, that is what they create, and that is what we will deserve for allowing their power.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.