Elon Musk

 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk is ringing major alarm bells about artificial intelligence (AI) and the dangers it presents.

About a decade ago Musk helped found the nonprofit project Open AI, based on the idea AI was something that wasn’t going away so it should be open to ensure it was used for good and not evil.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Elon Musk thinks that humans are an interesting part of the universe and so AI won’t annihilate us. I think that it is the curse of humanity that we think we are more interesting than we actually are. Yes, humanity has developed great and complex societies and spectacular creations. But, at the end of the day we are parasites on Earth. We change nature to suit our needs, we use what we want and slash, burn, and destroy what is not useful to us. Sounds parasitic to me.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Anything that comes from man is, at base, corruptible. "Regulating" anything is dependent upon more acts of man for oversight which again are corruptible. Our system is, and those in power are, inherently Machiavellian.

Accordingly, as with all things that are applicable to the expanse of power over ones fellow man, AI is 100% guaranteed to be dystopian in its outcome. For those with power that is who they, that is what they create, and that is what we will deserve for allowing their power.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.