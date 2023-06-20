Biden

Biden

 Courtesy The White House

President Joe Biden is fond of saying “It's about time the super-wealthy start paying their fair share,” suggesting they don’t pay enough in federal taxes.

Most recently, Biden tweeted the phrase from his personal account, drawing the attention of Dr. Jordan Peterson, who replied with a definition of the super wealthy as “those who have more money than Joe Biden” and others showing screenshots of the national debt clock

Tags

(1) comment

Raz
Raz

Musk and the Biden crime family who are compromised by the CCP. Good one, go buy a electric car today!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.