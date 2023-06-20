President Joe Biden is fond of saying “It's about time the super-wealthy start paying their fair share,” suggesting they don’t pay enough in federal taxes.
Most recently, Biden tweeted the phrase from his personal account, drawing the attention of Dr. Jordan Peterson, who replied with a definition of the super wealthy as “those who have more money than Joe Biden” and others showing screenshots of the national debt clock.
Earlier this year, Biden tweeted the average billionaire pays 3% in income tax and said, "No billionaire should be paying a lower tax than somebody working as a schoolteacher or a firefighter."
That tweet earned a Community Note, which is Twitter's crowd-sourced version of a fact-checking service, reports Newsmax.
The note read, "The 25 highest-earning billionaires pay an average tax rate of 16%. Meanwhile, among households earning from $50,000 to $100,000 a year, the category that many teachers and firefighters would fall into, the vast majority paid lower effective tax rates of between 0% and 15%."
The tweet also got the attention of Elon Musk, who initially questioned whether Biden actually wrote his own tweets.
He requested Biden be given the keys to his social media account, not-so-subtly suggesting the gaffe-prone octogenarian doesn't come up with tweets on his own, reports Newsmax.
"Please give him the password so he can do his own tweets. Please, I'm begging you!" Musk wrote, before addressing Biden’s claim about billionaires’ taxes and those of political donors.
"In all seriousness, I agree that we should make elaborate tax-avoidance schemes illegal, but acting upon that would upset a lot of donors, so we will see words, but no action," Musk wrote.
"Those who will actually be forced to carry the burden of excess government spending are lower to middle income wage earners, as they cannot escape payroll tax."
Being a billionaire, Musk knows about taxes.
"I paid 53% taxes on my Tesla stock options (40% Federal & 13% state), so I must be lifting the average!" he tweeted.
"I also paid more income tax than anyone ever in the history of Earth for 2021 and will do that again in 2022."
In a tweet from December 2021, Musk told "those wondering" that he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes for that year, reports Newsmax.
Musk and the Biden crime family who are compromised by the CCP. Good one, go buy a electric car today!
