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UPDATED: Musk says 'Canada is cooked' — Alberta independence advocates seize the moment

Elon Musk
Elon Musk WS Canva
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Alberta
Abpoli
Elon Musk
Alberta Prosperity Project
Abpol
Leah Gazan
David Parker
Matt Walsh
Alberta Independence
Alberta independence referendum
2026 Alberta independence
Stay Free Alberta
David Robinson
alberta independence petition

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