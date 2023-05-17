Elon Musk took to Twitter Monday, saying George Soros “hates humanity” and “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization” while likening the leftist billionaire to the X-Men supervillain, Magneto, who can create and manipulate magnetic fields.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the post received more than 200,000 likes and 25 million views.
Brian Krassenstein, known as a writer, entrepreneur and left-leaning social media personality who was once banned from Twitter and subsequently reinstated, responded to Musk’s tweet in defence of Soros, writing, “Fun fact: Magneto's experiences during the Holocaust as a survivor shaped his perspective as well as his depth and empathy. Soros, also a Holocaust survivor, gets attacked nonstop for his good intentions, which some Americans think are bad merely because they disagree with this political affiliations (sic).”
In reply, Musk tweeted, “You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”
Dave Rubin, host of the Rubin Report, agreed with Musk’s assessment.
“His intentions aren't good … and even if they were, his results are disastrous. He spends billions to upend Western democracies and funds chaos and mayhem in the streets of our cities. At least Magneto had a little good streak every now and again,” Rubin wrote.
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt shared a screenshot of Musk's remarks on Twitter and accused him of promoting “far-right” “antisemitic tropes,” reports BlazeNews.
“Soros often is held up by the far-right, using antisemitic tropes, as the source of the world's problems. To see @ElonMusk, regardless of his intent, feed this segment — comparing him to a Jewish supervillain, claiming Soros 'hates humanity' — is not just distressing, it's dangerous: it will embolden extremists who already contrive anti-Jewish conspiracies and have tried to attack Soros and Jewish communities as a result,” wrote Greenblatt.
While it’s not clear why Musk decided to go after Soros, BlazeNews says “some suspect it may have something to do with the fact that Soros recently dumped a significant amount of Tesla stock,” adding, “according to a first-quarter holdings report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the billionaire's Soros Fund Management dropped roughly 130,000 shares of Tesla stock. Soros also slashed its holdings in electric car manufacturer Rivian Automotive after its stock declined by 90%.”
Musk’s thoughts about Soros were challenged by CNBC’s David Faber in an interview at the Tesla factory in Austin, Texas.
(5) comments
Soros along with the maggot Schwab have captured most Western politicians with their evil
Especially here in Canada
I wish someone had the guts to write an article on all the terrible things Soros has funded. Soros is the work horse of the WEF agenda.
Wouldn't Soros be antisemitic for delivering death notices for the funny mustache army? There was an interview where he recalled with fondness the excitement.
Soros is evil! Musk has no fear or respect for evil and stands up against it! Go Elon!
Ya think!!
