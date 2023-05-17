Elon Musk

Elon Musk

 Wiki Commons

Elon Musk took to Twitter Monday, saying George Soros “hates humanity” and “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization” while likening the leftist billionaire to the X-Men supervillain, Magneto, who can create and manipulate magnetic fields.

George Soros

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post received more than 200,000 likes and 25 million views.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Soros along with the maggot Schwab have captured most Western politicians with their evil

Especially here in Canada

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

I wish someone had the guts to write an article on all the terrible things Soros has funded. Soros is the work horse of the WEF agenda.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Wouldn't Soros be antisemitic for delivering death notices for the funny mustache army? There was an interview where he recalled with fondness the excitement.

Report Add Reply
Clash
Clash

Soros is evil! Musk has no fear or respect for evil and stands up against it! Go Elon!

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Ya think!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.