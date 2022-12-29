Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the platform’s new policy is to abide by the scientific method.
“New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,” said Musk in a Wednesday tweet.
“New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,” said Musk in a Wednesday tweet.
Concordia University marketing professor Gad Saad joked about science being “anything that His Eminence Lord Fauci says it is.”
“His Excellency is science,” said Saad.
Musk responded to Saad by saying science needs to be tested.
“Anyone who says that questioning them is questioning science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist,” he said.
Musk then proceeded to post a meme about following science.
The meme starts off with a Lego man saying it is “dangerous to believe anything blindly.” A Lego doctor says the science is settled.
The man says that is not how science works. The doctor calls him racist.
This policy change comes after Twitter brought back the accounts of American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and mRNA vaccine inventor Dr. Robert Malone on December 13.
“Let's see my verification and completely uncensored, no unfollow programs, no bots assigned to me, and absolutely no shadow-banning,” said McCullough.
“Let the world hear the medical truth (98% want it) on the pandemic and more!”
Science throughout history has been a blend of political approval and scientific method. The poli-social approval is achieved through funding.
From historical 'newstellers' (each embellishing the story to attract more listeners)
to modern media (see comment on newstellers), the politics of finances have continuously overruled the scientific process.
Carl Sagan would approve.
