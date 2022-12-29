Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial wiz, co-founder of PayPal and Zip2 and founder of SpaceX and now Tesla Motors.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the platform’s new policy is to abide by the scientific method. 

“New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,” said Musk in a Wednesday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

MLC
MLC

Science throughout history has been a blend of political approval and scientific method. The poli-social approval is achieved through funding.

From historical 'newstellers' (each embellishing the story to attract more listeners)

to modern media (see comment on newstellers), the politics of finances have continuously overruled the scientific process.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Carl Sagan would approve.

