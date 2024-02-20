Musk says patient with Neuralink implant can move computer mouse with mind

Elon Musk has claimed the first patient with a Neuralink implant can move a computer mouse by merely thinking. This is the first time the brain chip has been implanted in a human being. The patient in question was part of the first cohort of human testing groups, which received the Neuralink implant in January. The microchip, developed by Musk, is called ‘Telepathy’ and the billionaire has said in the past the purpose of the technology is to help people with long-term disabilities. Neuralink, designed to control a person’s intention to move, has been in the works for several years and secured approval for human trial recruitment in September, according to The Guardian. The patient has recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using their thoughts, Musk said in a Twitter ("X") Space Monday evening. “Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of,” Musk said. “The patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking.”.Musk has previously said the brain chip "enables control of your phone or computer and through them almost any device, just by thinking."‘Telepathy’ is a chip made up of more than 1,000 flexible conductors that can be inserted by a surgical robot into a person’s cerebral cortexes, TMZ reported. The electrodes produced by the chip are programmed to interpret the person’s thoughts that pertain to motion and put them into action.