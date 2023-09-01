Twitter ("X") owner, Elon Musk said he believes his “communist” son who identifies as a woman, severed ties with him because he was brainwashed by the school he attended.
Musk revealed Vivian Jenna Wilson, who was born a boy, became a communist who hates the rich, after attending a prestigious California school.
Musk made the claim in an excerpt from the forthcoming biography Elon Musk, by Walter Isaacson, published in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
"The (owner) of X, formerly known as Twitter, washed his hands of any responsibility for the recent rift between himself and 19-year-old Vivian Jenna Wilson — instead blaming the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica for infecting her with the woke mind virus," the New York Post reported.
"Wilson’s transition was part of a domino effect that led to Musk buying the social media app as part of his mission to stomp out wokeness."
“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” Musk said, adding he has tried to reach out to her many times, but she refuses to see him.
The SpaceX founder told Isaacson he was initially “generally sanguine” with his child’s decision until April, 2022, when Wilson “became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him,” the excerpt reveals.
"That year, Wilson was granted a petition to change her gender, as well as her name, which she hoped would demolish any connection between herself and her biological father," the Post reported.
Wilson attended an elite K-12 school, which costs up to US$50,000 per year and has produced many famous alumni such as Jack Black and Zooey Deschanel.
Musk claims he was allegedly taught to despise wealthy people such as her father.
Musk said this is similar to the mindset that has taken social media and other liberal universities, where “neo-Marxists” suppress conservative and anti-establishment voices.
Musk, whose net worth is estimated at US$257.5 billion said, “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil."
Apparently, this is why Musk decided to buy Twitter for US$44 billion in October, 2022, calling himself the “fire-breathing dragon” the social media platform needed.
He said, during the purchase, he wanted to defend free speech and challenge the woke culture that has alienated him from his daughter.
“I’ve made many overtures, but she doesn’t want to spend time with me," Musk said.
"...the woke culture that has alienated him from his daughter."
You mean his SON
The sexualization of children (and pronouns are the start of the sexualization) has all been done before. History repeats. Those who do not learn history are bound to repeat it.
James Lindsay: "This is a deliberate program that Marxists have employed since at least the 1910s, starting in Hungary, to try to sexualize children to cause sexual and gender confusion so that they become political activists on behalf of some other agenda”. Georg Lukacs was a Hungarian Marxist who served as deputy commissar of education in 1919 and introduced sex education to children at the elementary level. Lindsay: “[Lukacs] sexualized the children of Hungary in order to separate them from their family, to separate them from their religion, their nation and their culture ...Essentially getting children… all into these ideas so that when they go home, they would tell their parents, ‘you know, things have changed, or the Bible is wrong, or whatever our religion is wrong, our traditions are wrong.'"
It is no coincidence that Elon refers to his child as "communist".
Dr Jordan Peterson could probably give us in-site as to why rich kids turn on their priviliged upbringing. It seems to be a real thing. A form of survivor guilt? Their have been many examples historically.
It’s hilarious how infinitely rich trust fund babies like this idiot and like Trudeau can become “communists”
Elon is not a communist . . . but Turdough's dad Pierre led a delegation to Moscow in 1952 . . . and was a huge fan of Chairman Mao. Justin learned his communism on his dad's knee and from Uncle Fidel.
Musks kid was Indoctrinated by the Gender Cult at his school.
This could happen to anyone today . . .
Long past time that the Gender Cult was banned from Public Education.
After learning about Elon's upbringing and history my observation is that his life has been profoundly effected in a negative way by marxisms toxic influence on society. From the destruction of his friends and family through woke policies in South Africa to the loss of his daughter. Everyone I know has had there lives touched in a negative way by this poison.
Just ask anyone from the former Soviet Union.
Loss of his SON to woke mind virus cult
