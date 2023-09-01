Elon Musk

X/Twitter owner Elon Musk.

 Courtesy Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons

Twitter ("X") owner, Elon Musk said he believes his “communist” son who identifies as a woman, severed ties with him because he was brainwashed by the school he attended.

Musk revealed Vivian Jenna Wilson, who was born a boy, became a communist who hates the rich, after attending a prestigious California school.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Amy08
Amy08

"...the woke culture that has alienated him from his daughter."

You mean his SON

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

The sexualization of children (and pronouns are the start of the sexualization) has all been done before. History repeats. Those who do not learn history are bound to repeat it.

James Lindsay: "This is a deliberate program that Marxists have employed since at least the 1910s, starting in Hungary, to try to sexualize children to cause sexual and gender confusion so that they become political activists on behalf of some other agenda”. Georg Lukacs was a Hungarian Marxist who served as deputy commissar of education in 1919 and introduced sex education to children at the elementary level. Lindsay: “[Lukacs] sexualized the children of Hungary in order to separate them from their family, to separate them from their religion, their nation and their culture ...Essentially getting children… all into these ideas so that when they go home, they would tell their parents, ‘you know, things have changed, or the Bible is wrong, or whatever our religion is wrong, our traditions are wrong.'"

It is no coincidence that Elon refers to his child as "communist".

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Dr Jordan Peterson could probably give us in-site as to why rich kids turn on their priviliged upbringing. It seems to be a real thing. A form of survivor guilt? Their have been many examples historically.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s hilarious how infinitely rich trust fund babies like this idiot and like Trudeau can become “communists”

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Elon is not a communist . . . but Turdough's dad Pierre led a delegation to Moscow in 1952 . . . and was a huge fan of Chairman Mao. Justin learned his communism on his dad's knee and from Uncle Fidel.

Musks kid was Indoctrinated by the Gender Cult at his school.

This could happen to anyone today . . .

Long past time that the Gender Cult was banned from Public Education.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

After learning about Elon's upbringing and history my observation is that his life has been profoundly effected in a negative way by marxisms toxic influence on society. From the destruction of his friends and family through woke policies in South Africa to the loss of his daughter. Everyone I know has had there lives touched in a negative way by this poison.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Just ask anyone from the former Soviet Union.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

Loss of his SON to woke mind virus cult

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.